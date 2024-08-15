Home policy

The traffic light coalition and Olaf Scholz are having a hard time in terms of voter approval. This is shown by a ZDF survey ahead of the 2025 federal election. One thing in particular is missing.

Berlin – The traffic light coalition and poll results. This has not been a friendly relationship since the last federal election. Quite the opposite. According to the latest poll results from the ZDFAccording to the latest Politbarometer, the German population has already voted against the “unwanted three-way marriage” of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP one year before the next federal election.

ZDF poll ahead of 2025 federal election: sobering report for Olaf Scholz

Thoughtful looks: Once again, the traffic light coalition around Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD, right), Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens, center) and Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has been given a bad report. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The ZDF The Mannheim research group Wahlen, commissioned by the company, surveyed representative opinions of 1,334 eligible voters by telephone or online survey between Monday (12 August) and Wednesday (14 August). The sobering result for the traffic light leaders around Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who is aiming to become a candidate for chancellor for the Greens in 2025, and Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP): 62 percent say the federal government is doing a bad job.

And for Scholz personally, whose renewed candidacy for chancellor the SPD, especially in the person of its party leader Lars Klingbeil, is sticking to with alacrity and stoicism, things got tough too. 58 percent of those surveyed are dissatisfied with his leadership. But the majority criticize the “leadership” aspect. Scholz has either insufficient or no leadership skills. This was particularly noticeable in the past few weeks, when a high-profile budget dispute broke out again in the traffic light coalition. 76 percent felt that the chancellor, who was partly on vacation at the time, had not shown any leadership.

Part of respondents: FDP as trigger for budget dispute of traffic light coalition

But according to the survey, a large proportion of respondents also believe that Scholz had to sweep up the broken china of the FDP around its leader Lindner. 35 percent of respondents said that the FDP instigated the budget dispute and was responsible for it.

During Scholz’s vacation, Lindner anticipated the results of expert opinions in a summer interview with ZDF. He found that the budget needed to be renegotiated. Scholz then spoke out from his vacation and put his minister in his place. The budget plan that had been drawn up was legally sound.

However, another 35 percent of respondents also felt that all three government parties were equally responsible for the renewed unrest. Despite all the arguments between the representatives on the government bench, 74 percent of respondents said that the traffic light coalition would hold out until the regular election date for the 2025 federal election. This is expected to take place on September 28th next year. Unless another argument brings down the traffic light coalition. (dpa/pls)