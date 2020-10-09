The hemicycle of the National Assembly on May 19, 2020 (CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / EPA POOL)

#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

This “lobbying“, to use the term used by several deputies, has been particularly evident in the last ten days, on two texts presented to the National Assembly. The first authorizes again, and for three years, the use of neonicotinoids – a pesticide banned since 2016 – to fight against an aphid which ravages beet plants.The second is the bill on animal welfare, debated yesterday in the hemicycle, and rejected overnight by the deputies.

“Each time, upstream of the texts, the deputies saw their mailboxes saturated, with automatic sending of messages, spam at the industrial level “, annoys a spawn of the majority, which evokes “harassment of elected officials “ with senders who use false identities. Another MP did the math: on the only day yesterday, he received an email every 30 seconds on animal welfare. This completely paralyzes its activity, because the other messages addressed to it are drowned in the mass.

Many deputies see behind this operation the leg of two associations: Agir pour l’environnement and L214. The deputy Erwan Balanant (Modem) took his pen to write to the first and explain that these methods are useless.

“We are not robots or algorithms, he warns in this letter which we were able to read. We work on each of our votes and we meet the players in the field or in meetings. We document ourselves and do not vote lightly. “

A vote will never be influenced by automatic submissions. Erwan Balanant to franceinfo

For Erwan Balanant, this way of doing things even undermines the defended cause. His collaborator estimates the carbon footprint of the last digital assault on animal welfare at 2,000 tonnes of CO2. “In all sympathy for your association and your fights, change your method“, he advises the association, inviting it instead to accept a public debate.

The president of the Modem group, Patrick Mignola, wants to go further. He intends to suggest to the leaders of the other parliamentary groups that the National Assembly equip itself with computer tools to block this spam.