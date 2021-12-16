VideoThe city council in Zeewolde has opened the door tonight for the arrival of a large data center for Facebook parent company Meta. A majority of the parties voted in favor of the necessary amendment to the zoning plan. The arrival of the center has had the village in its grip for more than a year and is stirring up emotions.



Eleven of the nineteen councilors ultimately voted for the amendment to the zoning plan.

The local parties CDA, VVD and Zeewolde Liberaal all pointed out the opportunities that the large data center Zeewolde and the region can offer. According to them, these are extra jobs, more tax revenues and the use of residual heat. PvdA/GroenLinks also said after many questions from party members and an “extremely difficult decision” for the arrival of the data center. This also applies to D66, which said that ‘a new industry requires guts’.

Opponents

Fierce opponents of the plan turned out to be ChristenUnie and Leefbaar Zeewolde, with eight seats together just not enough for a majority. They find the uncertainty about the correct use of residual heat and the large amount of power required by the data park too great. “We find it irresponsible to saddle a future generation with this energy issue,” said Leefbaar Zeewolde.

The fact that the city council of Zeewolde is in favor of changing the zoning plan does not mean that Meta can start building. The Central Government Real Estate Agency owns part of the required land and has set sustainability requirements for its use after a possible sale. The municipality and the Central Government Real Estate Agency will discuss these requirements in the coming weeks, the latter party said earlier.

A spokesperson for Meta says that he is happy with the approval of the zoning plan for industrial area Trekkersveld IV by the city council. “The selection and development of a data center location is a multi-year process that takes many different factors into account. In doing so, we follow the procedures that apply to the place in which we are considering investing. We would like to emphasize that while the outcome of the vote is positive, there is still a lot of work to be done before an investment decision can be made. In the coming period, we will continue to talk to the municipality, the province and other stakeholders.”

Protest

Farmers protested at the start of the meeting. According to Omroep Flevoland, they were honking hard from their tractors. About 150 protesters are also said to have stood at the town hall.

