Belgians Dedryck Boyata and Jason Denayer (in red), two of Belgium’s three center-backs, defend a play in last Monday’s game against Finland in Saint Petersburg (Russia). Anton Vaganov / POOL / EFE

A fairly predictable Euro, so far, from a tactical point of view. No team has shown an innovative system and the two main lines of work have been marked by the defensive line: 13 teams have used a line of three or five defenders in at least one of their three games, depending on the team with the ball, and 11 have been faithful to defending four in all their appearances.

The overall balance is evident and is reflected in even the eight eliminated teams. Turkey and Slovakia always started with a line of four backs. Finland, Hungary and Scotland bet on five players in defense with the wingers more or less advanced. While Russia, Macedonia and Poland alternated in their tactical disposition according to the match and the rival.

Among the teams cataloged as large, among which Spain is considered, the occupation of spaces with a defense of four players has been more common. Luis Enrique has remained faithful in his three games at 4-3-3 with placement nuances depending on the players chosen for each appointment. For example, in the first two games, the two wingers, Marcos Llorente and Jordi Alba, acted more advanced, almost always starting ahead of the dividing line. While, against Slovakia, at the exit of the ball Azpilicueta, theorist right back, was placed as third center-back at the height of Eric García and Laporte. The other winger, Alba, on the left, and an inside-winger, Sarabia, on the right, gave the team roominess in attacking positions.

The coaches from Italy (4-3-3), England and the Czech Republic (4-2-3-1), France and Portugal (both teams have varied between 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 ), Croatia and Ukraine (4-5-1) and Sweden (4-4-2) have also opted to settle on the more traditional base of the two centrals and the two full-backs, but have modified their positioning in the other lines, until getting to alternate it depending on the meetings and even on the fly according to the demands of the scoreboard.

Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands are the great defenders of the rear of three centrals with very high wings and reaching a great role within the collective organization. While Roberto Martínez and Joachim Löw start from a 3-4-3, Frank de Boer has surprised with the 3-5-2, which has caused so much controversy in a country coined since the days of Marinus Michels’ clockwork orange in the classic 4-3-3. Switzerland also uses this model adjusted to 3-4-1-2, where the figure of Shaquiri in the midpoint is vital in the collective operation.

Possession and auctions

The different systems used in the 36 games (94 goals) have not had a direct influence on the most used statistics section. The two big trends mix when the numbers enter the picture. For example, the Netherlands (defense of three) lead the goal table (eight), followed by Italy, Belgium and Portugal (seven) and Germany and Spain (six). On the contrary, Spain (defense of four) is in command of the teams with the most possession of the ball (68.7% on average), followed by Germany (61.3), Italy and Belgium (57.7), Denmark ( 57.3) and England (56.3).

Germany is the team with the most precision in passing, 89.7% correct (Spain is fifth with 89.3). Denmark is the team that has finished the most, 61 shots in total (Spain, again fifth, with 45). The Netherlands is the one who adds the most recoveries, 155. In this section is where Luis Enrique’s block shows the worst numbers, being fifteenth with 112 stolen balls.

