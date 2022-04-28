“Radio, someone still loves you”Sang the unforgettable ones Queen 38 years ago in theirs Radio Gaga; quote that I chose for our cover since, even considering the time elapsed, the radio continues to be a constant presence in our days despite the constantly evolving technology.

If the radio continues to exist and be appreciated, less common are radios: now almost all of us listen to our favorite stations via smartphone apps or on our smart TVs or via decoders.

However, there are producers on the market of what we could define in all respects of vintage products and among these we find the English Majority which offers some radios in its catalog, including the Barton 2 subject of the review.

Unboxing and Majority Barton 2 content

Released in 2018 as a model update Bartonit is an essential product also from the packaging point of view.

In the box we find the radio, carefully packed to avoid transport damage, the wall power supply and the manual.

Majority Barton 2 presents itself as a product with strongly vintage-inspired lines, in which there is little room for technology: the body is made of plastic with wood-effect moldingson the back it has the main switch, the jacks for power and headphones and theremovable antenna.

Frontally dominating the design is the loudspeaker, large, a small backlit display with which to interact with the radio and function keys, each accompanied by a brief description of its function.

As it is not a particularly advanced product, using Barton 2 is very intuitive: once the radio is connected to the power supply and turned on for the first time, we will have to select the language and the channel search will start automatically DAB for stations broadcasting digitally.

It is good repeat this procedure a couple of times, to be sure that as many stations as possible are saved, also acting on the removable antenna for better reception; the number of these can obviously vary from zone to zone, according to the repeaters dedicated to the radios DAB / DAB +.

Once we have the final list of stations available, we can select them using the buttons prev And next, selecting the station we want to listen to if necessary; also, peculiarities of the transmissions DABby pressing the key info / menu we will be able to read a series of information relating to the quality of the signal, to any errors on the same, and messages transmitted directly from the issuer.

With a simple press of the button fashions we will be able to switch to classic mode FM and also in this case we can scan all available broadcasters choosing whether to capture them all or only those with a strong signal.

Differently from what happens for the modality DABwe can carry out a manual tuningpressing the usual ones in a more or less prolonged way next And prev. Also in this case, where available, our radio will provide us with information on the signal reproduced.

Regardless of the selected mode, Barton 2 allows us to store up to 10 quickly selectable stationsby pressing the key preset which opens a quick menu in which to select and save the station currently listening.

In addition to the date and time, which can also be viewed when the radio is switched off, another function available on Barton 2 is the alarm clock or alarm, up to 2 simultaneously.

Also in this case it is not anything particularly complex: just enter the alarm function and set the desired time to activate the alarm and then the radio itself.

The last option available to us, besides the button to adjust the brightness of the small display, is the function of sleep through which to set the automatic shutdown of our radio in case, for example, we want to use it before going to sleep.

Being a low cost product (you can find it on Amazon for just over 40 euros), Barton 2 it has no particular technological functions other than those inherent in the system DAB, no smart connections or USB portsjust the good old radio.

Luckily the audio, which is certainly among the important elements, is quite good: the speaker reproduces the audio cleanly and without crackling even at higher volumes, allowing us to listen comfortably. You can also find more information on Majority Barton 2 on the official site.