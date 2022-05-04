We have recently had the opportunity to test several products of Majoritysuch as the Majority Snowdon II soundbar, the Majority Barton 2 vintage-style radio and the smaller, more portable Majority Eddington.

What I’m going to present to you today is another home soundbar, namely the Atlasextremely palatable as it is available on Amazon for less than 40 euros. An affordable price, of course, but what is it worth the expense? Let’s see it together.

Majority Atlas, unpackaging

First of all it is good to specify that the one we are going to analyze in this review is one computer soundbartherefore suitable to be connected to the PC, whether it is to amplify the sound of a video game or a streaming film that are now increasingly seen also on the computer screen.

The product is well packaged, and inside the box we find the soundbar, the instruction booklet and all the cables necessary for its operation, namely the 3.5 jackthe micro USB cable for charging and one USB socket which allows you to connect, for example, an external memory device.

The controls on the top of the soundbar are simple and limited to one mode keyi buttons for the previous or next track and the pause / play button. The first use was the connection to the cell phone to listen to some music, since there was still some remaining charge. There connection is immediate, the phone immediately recognizes the bluetooth device, but it took more than 30 seconds for the devices to pair. Not a very long time, of course, but not a short one anyway.

On the front there is one knob for switching on and adjusting the volume, of which I personally loved the mechanical “click” that is very vintage.

On the back there are the connectors for the AUX outputwhich I used to connect the soundbar to my laptop, a USB socketone micro USB it’s a SD card reader. The micro USB socket is the one used to charge the soundbar.

Our Majority Atlas test

The compact size of the soundbar make it positionable almost anywhere, given that it measures 45 cm long by 6 cm deep, with a weight of only 800 grams. They are dimensions that make it perfect, for example, to be placed under a monitor, but even with my laptop I had no problem, the length of the aux cable allows you to play over distance without problems.

With a single touch of the MODE button located on the top you can switch from bluetooth mode at the AUX modeat the USB and al card reader, depending on what is connected to it. You can listen to audio in MP3 / WMA / FLAC / WAV / APE loaded on USB memory or Micro SD up to 64 GB. I haven’t used Micro SD cards for very long now, but the connection from my USB stick on which some MP3s were loaded was perfect.

Each time you switch between modes, an English voice alerts you to what is currently active. The same voice, in a very insistent way, also warns when the charge is about to run out, continuously stopping playback. I found this a little annoying, but necessary given the lack of any other battery life indicators.

The parent company declares 8 hours of continuous use, but my test showed that after about 6 hours of use (divided into several days) the insistent voice begins that warns of the need to recharge. I have almost always used it in bluetooth mode, which is certainly more energy-intensive than using the AUX cable or USB.

I must admit that I found it very convenient to be able to connect several devices at the same time, switching from one to the other with the mode key. During work it is connected to the computer with the AUX cable while for relaxation I connected the tablet with the streaming movies: the transition from one to the other is immediate, without disconnecting any cables!

As for the audio test, I didn’t expect such powerful sound from such a small soundbar. It is about 20W which at maximum volume certainly annoys the neighbors, while leaving a clean tone, without smudging in the sound. There is no possibility to equalize the sound, it must be said, but it does its job very well.

Not all that glitters is gold

Granted that my opinion on the Majority Atlas soundbar is extremely positive, it would be even more so with a few more tweaks. I found some in fact, the latency in changing modes is annoyingespecially in the switch from Line In to Bluetooth: Almost 30 seconds pass between connection and activation. Once connected to the bluetooth there are no signal losses, even at a distance, so it is a minor defect, but it must be reported. The specifications speak of a bluetooth up to 10 metersI have tested it in all corners of the house, certainly less than 10 meters, but it is hardly used at distances greater than those of an apartment.

The second flaw is the lack of a charging status indicator. The only warning is a voice that continuously warns of the need to reload by interrupting the audio played, I must say extremely annoying! So much so that the soundbar is unusable with these continuous interruptions and I preferred to recharge it immediately, without knowing how much autonomy it actually still had.

Majority certainly believes in this product, since it is possible extend the warranty to three years simply by registering it on the site. Something that is not seen so often in products in this price range. You can find more information on the official site.