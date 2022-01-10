In “Changing everything – Europe, Italy and immigration” there are also contributions by Bartolo, Mauri, Porsia, Scavo and others

Pierfrancesco Majorino he is particularly familiar with the issue of immigration, from direct experience. As councilor for Welfare of the Municipality of Milan, he had to personally manage various critical phases and in particular the wave of Syrian migrants that, starting from 2013, poured into the Lombard capital, a crossroads to then land in various European countries. Without particular help either from Europe or from the national government, with which he has often argued, the exponent of the Democratic Party has created an emergency structure that had its fulcrum in the central station of Milan and in particular in the mezzanine. which has become a sort of symbol of typically Ambrosian solidarity.

Having become a European parliamentarian, Majorino then closely followed new crises such as the one in border between Belarus and Poland, going personally among the desperate people on the run, despite the rather harsh repression of the local police forces. He did it (and he does) by fighting energetically against all forms of walls, both physical and cultural. His perspective is very clear: on this issue everything must be changed. “Changing everything – Europe, Italy and immigration” (published by Laurana) collects the testimonies of other authoritative experts in the sector, such as Pietro Bartolo, Don Virginio Colmegna, Nancy Porsia, Nello Scavo and Matteo Mauri, among many others.

A symphony of voices in which Majorino does not shirk the task of making an authoritative solo, outlining a clear political proposal: “Erasing the shame of detention camps, legalize access channels, think of plans for education, training, work, health, the protection above all of minors and women: these should therefore be some levers on which to concentrate the utmost efforts, attempting, however , to imagine a system capable of obviously guaranteeing respect for the right of asylum and also addressing the condition of the so-called economic migrantsThis category was artfully created by politics and the harbinger of numerous misunderstandings. Because, as is often asked when speaking to the European Parliament Pietro Bartolo, ‘it is not clear what the difference is between death by war and death by starvation’ ”.