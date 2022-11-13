Pierfrancesco Majorino publishes on Facebook, on the first Sunday morning, a post that politics is already “dissecting”. He is the candidate that the party wants, and it is he that the party wants not to challenge Maran but precisely to eliminate Maran from the field, eliminating the option of the primary. And in all this the pressure continues for an agreement with Letizia Moratti: the pages of the newspaper are now wasted, and the levels of dialogue are also very high. But Majorino replies on the primaries: “Many and many are inviting me, in view of the regional elections in February, to run for the primary (which will take place in Lombardy, around December 18). The same proposal has come to me in recent days by numerous exponents and administrators of the Lombard PD, also in an attempt to build a so-called “unitary proposal” to buy time for the electoral campaign “.

Pierfrancesco Majorino’s reasoning

And again: “Now, having said that I am honored and excited for a similar request (even my voice is returning!), I want to ask all of us a question. But what alliance and project are we talking about? Because yesterday everything went on stage: Gori’s proposal (which has at least the merit of clarity) of PD-Letizia Moratti ticket, Maran’s closure towards the 5 stars with their (alas predictable) breaking response, the many statements against the primaries of various forces and so on – continues Majorino – I believe, sorry if I’m old and “vetero”, that we must start from a political reasoning that comes “before” the choices on the names (choices to be made in a short time which is already late, mind you) “.

Then the thrust on Letizia Moratti: “Going to regional elections by not taking decisively and unequivocally distance from what Letizia Moratti represents and challenging her and Fontana by repeating the film of the political elections and without even trying to consolidate an alliance beyond the PD (who cannot think of making it alone with a single electoral round) consigns us to defeat. When, on the other hand, the disaster that Fontana and Moratti have created requires the utmost ambition: to beat them “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

