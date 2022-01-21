Just this week it was revealed that Banjo-Kazooie would be the next game Nintendo 64 in reaching nintendo switch online. However, we already know which game will be available on the service from next month and it is nothing more and nothing less than the legendary The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask.

According to information from businesswire, Majora’s Mask will be available to subscribers of nintendo switch online sometime in February, and accompanied the news with the following description:

“An ominous fate awaits you next month – unless you can help it, of course – when The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask makes its debut in the Nintendo Switch Online Nintendo 64 games library in February. In this N64 classic, Link only has three days to save the world before the Moon crashes into us, destroying Termina and all its inhabitants.

We do not know exactly when this game will arrive on the service, but this information will obviously be known in the future. If I had to bet, I’d say Majora’s Mask will be available in nintendo switch online at the end of February, as happened with Banjo-Kazooie.

Publisher’s note: It seems as if Nintendo is really apologizing to us for all the problems the service debuted with. Lately I have not seen any complaints related to the controls or any other technical problem that the games of this service could have, so it seems that the users have already calmed down a bit.

Via: BusinessWire