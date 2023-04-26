Poder360 had access to the testimonies of the military present on the 8th of January; G. Dias reportedly ordered the arrest of everyone in the building

O Power360 had access this Tuesday (25.Apr.2023) to the document that contains testimonials from 9 members of the GSI (Institutional Security Office) who were in the Planalto Palace during the invasions of the 8th of January. Delivered last Sunday, April 23, the depositions are determined by the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes.

Army Major José Eduardo Natale de Paula Pereira was one of the deponents. In the images released last week, the military appears delivering water to extremists and talking to them. Pereira had been scheduled to act as security coordinator for facilities in Planalto two days before the invasions.

In testimony, the major stated that he was alone, without the help of any public agent, for more than 1 hour since the beginning of the invasions. And, at a certain point, he decided to remove his jacket, tie and pistol with the intention of infiltrating the Plateau and containing greater damage, such as the theft of his weapon.

On this occasion, he delivered water to the extremists at their demand. According to Pereira, he was trying, with the action, to calm the protesters and prevent them from destroying the cup. The major also said he asked them to leave the place.

Pereira stated that he was in contact with his superiors the entire time to ask for backup and update them on the situation. Former GSI Minister General Marco Gonçalves Dias said in his statement that, contrary to what the published recordings indicate, he did not witness the delivery of the major’s water bottle to the extremists. Otherwise, he would have arrested him.

the colonel Wanderli Baptista da Silva Junior, also a deponent and Deputy Director of the Department of Presidential Security of the GSI since November 2022, said that he directly received a call from de Gonçalves Dias in which he obtained orders to arrest all those present. He was unable to inform, however, whether the then minister was in Planalto at the time of the call and whether the order came directly from him, or whether it resulted from contact with the Ministry of Justice or the Presidency of the Republic.

After the determination, Baptista said that he called, on his own initiative, the Military Police to help with the arrests, due to the large number of demonstrators.

According to the colonel, the GSI already knew, through the media and the Military Police of the DF, that demonstrations would take place on January 8, but there was no specific meeting to address the issue.

All the military said that they were not aware of the seriousness of the acts until they occurred and that the security actions were designed according to a specific plan for demonstrations of “low animosity”. Therefore, the number of men and the quality of armament were not enough to contain the invasions.

They also said that the action of the Military Police was precarious. Pereira claimed to have seen a PM battalion near the flagpole in Planalto, but said they did not act.

On April 19, the CNN Brazil made public records in which Gonçalves Dias and other members of the GSI appear on the day of the invasion of the Plateau with extremists who invaded the headquarters of the federal government. On the same date, the general resigned. The decision was taken after a meeting with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and the ministers Paulo Pimenta (Secretary of Communication of the Presidency) and Rui Costa (Civil House).

