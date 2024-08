Major U.S. stock indexes closed sharply lower on Monday as concerns about a U.S. recession roiled global markets and scared investors away from risky assets, while Apple shares fell after Berkshire Hathaway cut its stake in the company.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 2.98% to 5,187.36 points. The Nasdaq technology index fell 3.38% to 16,208.38 points. The Dow Jones fell 2.59% to 38,706.79 points.



