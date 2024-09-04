According to the criteria of
Specifically, this is a store located on Avenue D and East 46 Street, which has had poor financial performance due to the theft, the network said. Most regular customers regretted the company’s decision. However, others were excited by the signs on the door announcing the liquidation sales.
Nevertheless, Dollar Tree has not made clear when it will permanently close the branch, since that location remains open while its inventory is finished.
Dollar General faces serious financial problems
Although many were surprised by the Dollar General branch closing in New York, Well, they considered it one of the most popular, the reality is that, as the media mentioned, The SunThe company had already mentioned that it was facing serious financial difficulties.
Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos had previously reported that the retailer was facing challenges due to recorded a 20 percent decline in profits compared to 2023, which was explained by a change in consumer behavior and high inflation rates.
Precisely because of the above is that, Between February and August 2024, the chain has closed 51 stores. However, it should be noted that the brand has continued to open branches throughout the country and is also planning to remodel others.
