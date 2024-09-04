Many Americans love the discount stores which offer them the possibility of purchasing products at low prices, especially considering the high inflation that has been registered in the country. However, these types of supermarkets also face tough financial challenges and, One of the most popular has just announced the closure of an iconic branch located in New York.

Dollar General decided to close a store in Brooklyn and surprised everyone with clearance sale signs. It should be remembered that the company is coming from a difficult financial situation. In fact, it has already closed 51 of its stores, but, being one of the most popular locations, Many people were surprised that the situation would affect the Big Apple branch.

Specifically, this is a store located on Avenue D and East 46 Street, which has had poor financial performance due to the theft, the network said. Most regular customers regretted the company’s decision. However, others were excited by the signs on the door announcing the liquidation sales.

Nevertheless, Dollar Tree has not made clear when it will permanently close the branch, since that location remains open while its inventory is finished.

The Dollar General branch in Brooklyn is holding liquidation sales. Photo:Google Maps Share

Dollar General faces serious financial problems

Although many were surprised by the Dollar General branch closing in New York, Well, they considered it one of the most popular, the reality is that, as the media mentioned, The SunThe company had already mentioned that it was facing serious financial difficulties.

Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos had previously reported that the retailer was facing challenges due to recorded a 20 percent decline in profits compared to 2023, which was explained by a change in consumer behavior and high inflation rates.

Precisely because of the above is that, Between February and August 2024, the chain has closed 51 stores. However, it should be noted that the brand has continued to open branches throughout the country and is also planning to remodel others.