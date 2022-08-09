Konami announces a major free update for Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELthe title available for free on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC Steam, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.

This update includes a new Gate and Selection Pack for single player mode, a new multiplayer event and a host of other additions and changes. More details are available below.

THE NEW MAJOR UPDATE FOR YU-GI-OH! MASTER DUEL INTRODUCES DUELIST’S CUP, NEW CONTENT, RANDOM MATCHES AND MUCH MORE

Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) today announces the arrival of a new content-rich major update for the digital card game Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL. The update, available now, includes a new Gate and Selection Pack for single player mode, a new multiplayer event and a host of other additions and changes.

There Duelist Cup is a new two-stage multiplayer event that allows you to earn tons of rewards. In the first phase, players will have to win Duels to increase their level (DLv.) And unlock new rewards. Once they reach the highest level, they will qualify for the second stage, which will start on August 18th. In the second stage, players will have to win Duels to earn points (DP) and increase their position in the Duelist Cup leaderboard. When the event ends on August 21, players will earn rewards based on their final rank. The Duelist with the most DPs will be crowned the Duelist Cup Champion. It’s time to duel to prove you’re the best of the best.

Today’s update also introduces the new Gate “The Invincibles Scarasoldati” and the new Selection Pack “Invincible Raid”. Both available for single player mode, the packs are monster-based Scout Buggy Soldier making their debut in Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL.

The new mode Random Match allows Duelists to compete freely with players from all over the world without affecting their rank and level of play. Whether it’s testing out a new strategy, dueling without the pressure of the leaderboard or simply encountering Duelists of all kinds, casual matches offer a new alternative to ranked matches.

Finally, the major update introduces many other quality-of-life additions and improvements, including new animations for card activation, options for viewing Duel animations, UI updates and more. Duelists can consult the in-game notifications for the full list of changes.

With over 30 million downloads worldwide, Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL is the ultimate digital experience of the iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG). Thrilling Duels masterfully rendered in 4K *, more than 10,000 cards to collect **, a long-running single player mode, online duels, events and more.

Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL is available for free for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC Steam, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.

Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is available worldwide, distributed in more than 80 countries and translated into 9 languages, to the delight of fans of all ages.

* On supported devices

** Some cards may require participation in events or in-game purchases to be unlocked

