Jack Grealish left Aston Villa on August 5, 2021, where he started at the age of six and had therefore played for no less than twenty years. Manchester City took over the dribbling king from Birmingham for €117.5 million and gave him a generous contract of €135 million over six years. We can certainly not call Grealish a flop after his first six months at City, but for a player with such a price tag and such a salary, he still shows too little.

Grealish has only three goals and three assists after 21 appearances. He plays well in the sometimes inimitable combination football of Pep Guardiola, but still does not leave his own mark enough. That can also be explained: at Aston Villa all the balls went to Grealish, who could dribble, pass and shoot carefree. At City, he is one of the six world stars in the front and he has to combine quickly to destroy the opponent. That usually works quite well, City is eight points loose in the Premier League for a reason. In 2022, we hope for more moments of creativity and brilliance from Grealish.