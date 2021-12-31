The transfer market will be open again from tomorrow, but before players start switching clubs again and again, let’s take a look back at the summer transfer period. The conclusion: Spending a lot of money is certainly no guarantee for quick success.
Jack Grealish (117.5 million)
Jack Grealish left Aston Villa on August 5, 2021, where he started at the age of six and had therefore played for no less than twenty years. Manchester City took over the dribbling king from Birmingham for €117.5 million and gave him a generous contract of €135 million over six years. We can certainly not call Grealish a flop after his first six months at City, but for a player with such a price tag and such a salary, he still shows too little.
Grealish has only three goals and three assists after 21 appearances. He plays well in the sometimes inimitable combination football of Pep Guardiola, but still does not leave his own mark enough. That can also be explained: at Aston Villa all the balls went to Grealish, who could dribble, pass and shoot carefree. At City, he is one of the six world stars in the front and he has to combine quickly to destroy the opponent. That usually works quite well, City is eight points loose in the Premier League for a reason. In 2022, we hope for more moments of creativity and brilliance from Grealish.
Romelu Lukaku (115 million)
Romelu Lukaku caused a stir on Thursday with a candid interview to Sky Sports Italia, in which he said he would rather have stayed with Inter last summer if the Italian champions had helped. Lukaku returned to Chelsea for €115 million, where as a teenager he didn’t get a serious chance to follow in the footsteps of his idol Didier Drogba. Lukaku is now on seven goals after eighteen appearances in all competitions, while Chelsea have already been put on eight points by league-leader City.
The question is whether Lukaku has done himself a good service with his statements. “I don’t like it because it causes noise. We don’t need that. He certainly knows the effect of speaking out like that,” said Thomas Tuchel in his forward-looking press conference on Sunday’s top match against Liverpool. Tuchel hadn’t seen the criticism coming. “I’m surprised because I don’t see him unhappy. We will have an open conversation with Lukaku, behind closed doors.”
Jadon Sancho (85 million) and Raphaël Varane (40 million)
Manchester United spent 140 million euros last summer to seriously compete for the title in the Premier League for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013. Cristiano Ronaldo (36) was picked up for 15 million euros from Juventus and is excellent with 14 goals after 21 matches. The statistics of Jadon Sancho (21) are still quite depressing halfway through the season. The wing attacker from London, who was bought for 85 million euros, has only two goals and zero assists after 21 games. At Borussia Dortmund, Sancho scored 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 games. His transfer fee didn’t seem that crazy last summer, but United will soon demand more from Sancho.
The same can be said of Raphael Varane, who decided after ten successful years at Real Madrid that he was ready for something new. The 28-year-old and 1.91 meters tall Frenchman only played eleven of the 26 games due to two injuries. He will have to be there in the eighth finals of the Champions League against Atlético Madrid, while United will have to compete for fourth place in the competition with Arsenal, Spurs and West Ham.
Ibrahima Konate (40 million euros)
Liverpool started the year 2021 with the signing of Ben Davies (1.85 million from Preston North End) and Ozan Kabak (1.1 million from Schalke 04), because Jürgen Klopp was unable to have Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel for months Matip and Fabinho. Last summer these four key forces were all fit again, but Liverpool still wanted to bring in an extra defender. The Reds In that search, they ended up with Ibrahima Konaté, a talented and physically strong defender from Paris who had already played 95 duels at RB Leipzig.
Konaté signed a five-year contract and was given jersey number 5, but has only played in six of the twenty league matches to date. The 1.94 meter tall Frenchman is only 22 years old, so he still has time to play in the starting lineup. For now, Klopp is relying on Van Dijk and Matip, while Gomez only played twelve minutes in the Premier League.
The transfer-free foursome of PSG
On August 14, the 48,000 fans at the Parc des Princes went crazy with joy and excitement. There they stood side by side: Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi. A year without a champion of France and again no final victory in the Champions League? With this five, PSG could astonish the football world. For now, only Hakimi, who came over from Italian champions Inter for 60 million euros, can be said to perform well in Paris. Donnarumma only kept eleven of the 26 games, Wijnaldum doesn’t feel the confidence yet, Messi is more often invisible than inimitable and Ramos has not shown anything yet. The 35-year-old record international of Spain only played 175 minutes, but already managed to get his 27th red card in his career.
PSG rarely play entertaining football, but are already thirteen points above pursuers Nice and Marseille in Ligue 1. Everything is focused on winning the Champions League. The route to that dream will continue on February 15, when a heavy job immediately awaits Real Madrid in the eighth finals. Will the foursome recruited on a free transfer still exist or will ‘Project Dream Team’ be a flop?
These players are doing well
Of course, not all major summer transfers do badly. Ben White (58 million from Brighton to Arsenal) had a lousy debut against Brentford and was not even part of the selection for two games after that, but after that rocky start he started to play better by the week. Arsenal are now in fourth place and supporters can dream of a return to the Champions League, after finishing eighth last season and not reaching European football at all for the first time in 25 years.
Bayern Munich strengthened itself last summer for 42.5 million with Dayotchanculle Oswald Upamecano, a name that reads like a novel. He continues his good performances at RB Leipzig effortlessly in Bavaria, although he also had a very bad evening. That was in the cup match at Borussia Mönchengladbach on October 27. He was taken off after 55 minutes, but the 5-0 final score was already on the scoreboard.
Kevin Oghenetega Tamaraebi Bakumo-Abraham, another name that reads like a book. The London striker with Nigerian roots was allowed to leave Chelsea after the arrival of Lukaku. AS Roma picked him up for 40 million euros. Abraham (24) now stands on twelve goals after 25 games: six in Serie A and six in the Conference League.
