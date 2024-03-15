The Mirror: TUI shamed for mentioning colonization of Suriname in adverts

Major global tour operator TUI has been shamed for mentioning slavery in its adverts for tours to Suriname. This is reported by The Mirror.

According to the publication, TUI posted an advertisement on social networks in which it invited Dutch tourists to follow in the footsteps of “their brave ancestors” and visit Suriname. However, the public was reminded that this South American country was colonized by the Netherlands in the 17th century, and the attitude of the colonialists towards the local population was cruel.

“Take the place of our brave ancestors and walk in their footsteps across green Suriname. You cannot escape Dutch influence in this country. Our ancestors founded hundreds of plantations here, which determined the image of the Commewijne region,” the advertising text said. TUI later apologized, saying the copywriter did not intend to offend anyone. In the comments, people urged the tour operator’s advertisers to learn history.

