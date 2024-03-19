In Mexico There are many companies that have provided a push towards the future in terms of adaptation to technology, and one of the pioneers in the issue of having internet service at home is Telmex, which for decades has been a leader in the telephony area. . In fact, it has been one of the first companies to bring fiber optics to the country, which means that they have invested millions of pesos in cabling, and that is something that somewhat advantaged people know very well.

That brings us to recent news, as the ownership of Carlos Slim has reported attempts to steal cables in different sections of the Mexico City, specifically in the municipalities of Alvaro Obregón and Coyoacán. First, there were three arrests in the Ajusco section, when three men were caught taking cable from a well that was allegedly unsupervised, but in the end they would be caught by the city's security elements.

For its part, in the colony Florida from Alvaro Obregón, two people were surprised who were removing cables from the underground part, a total of two were arrested. And now that all these people have been made available to the authorities, they will carry out the corresponding investigation to verify if it was a joint plan between those responsible or if it was a coincidence meeting. Needless to say, there are many years in prison at stake once the verdict is reached.

Penalties for theft of internet wiring in Mexico can vary depending on various factors, such as the amount of wiring stolen, the damage caused, and whether the crime is committed in an aggravated manner. Wiring theft is generally considered a crime against property and can be subject to penalties ranging from a few years in prison to a longer sentence, especially if it is considered a serious crime or if significant damage has been caused. However, for accurate information on specific penalties and applicable laws in Mexico, it is recommended to consult the Mexican Penal Code or seek legal advice from a lawyer specializing in criminal law in Mexico. Laws and penalties can vary depending on the jurisdiction and severity of the crime.

Via: EXP

Editor's note: These types of cables are quite expensive due to the fact that the material sells very well for those who are interested in adding their internet structure. Therefore, selling it illegally usually bears fruit, but in the end it is punishable with several years in prison for those who commit the crime.