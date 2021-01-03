56 people were reported killed in a terrorist attack in the African country of Niger. According to the report, the militants attacked a village on the border of Mali, killing 56 people. More than 20 people are said to have been injured in this attack. Since the year 2017, there has been an emergency due to violence and civil war in the attacked area.The AFP has quoted Niger officials as saying that the militants have targeted two villages. The number of people who die in this attack may be more than 70. The two villages that the terrorists attacked in Niger are known as Chomobangou and Jaromdareya in Tillaberi area. The village is located near the border of Mali.

Many terrorist organizations active in this area

The Nigerian government continues to allege that armed Mali factions penetrate its state border to carry out terrorist acts. However, no official statement has come on this attack yet. Many terrorist organizations associated with Al Qaeda and Islamic State are active in this area.

People of the area are facing continuous terrorist attacks

At least 10 people were killed in an attack by terrorist organization Boko Haram in Borno province on December 27 in Nigeria, located near Niger. According to the Borno provincial government, the attackers targeted four villages. The terrorists first attacked in Ajare Nagar, where government offices and police stations were targeted. During this, fierce firing took place between the soldiers and the attackers. After this, the attackers also attacked in Shaffa.