AI, Vision Pro, weight loss drugs will be breakthroughs of 2024 according to MIT

Experts from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have listed the main technological breakthroughs of 2024. The list is available on the journal's website MIT Technology Review.

First of all, the authors highlighted artificial intelligence (AI), noting that in 2024 it will be found everywhere. Experts also chose CRISPR genome editing technologies, emphasizing that the corresponding drugs have already appeared.

Scientists named the Apple Vision Pro augmented reality headset, weight loss drugs, super-efficient solar cells that combine silicon with the latest perovskites, and exascale computers capable of performing a quintillion operations per second on the list of breakthrough technologies.

Also included in the MIT list are heat pumps, which lead in sales in the United States, chiplets – chips with a specific set of functions, improved geothermal systems and social networks, which replaced Twitter after the purchase of the service by Elon Musk and allowed people to receive information from decentralized sources.

In December, the respected journal Nature published a list of outstanding scientists of 2023. One of the leaders of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Kalpana Kalahasti, the founder of OpenAI, Ilya Sutskever, and the biochemist Svetlana Moisova, who is responsible for the development of drugs for weight loss, made it to the top.