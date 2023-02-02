Dozens of hospitals are currently investigating whether patients who enter the emergency department can go home immediately with remote care. They want to know what it takes to avoid hospitalization.

During the pandemic, corona patients flooded hospitals. To create space, some were allowed to go home earlier with oxygen and measuring equipment. The hospital monitored this group from a distance. If their health deteriorated, they could still be admitted.

Doctors from Maastricht UMC and Leiden UMC see opportunities to provide such remote care to more patients who are now entering the emergency department. To find out which patients are eligible, a major study is currently underway in more than 35 hospitals.



Quote

We often take them in as a precaution to monitor their condition, but the patient may be able and willing to go home Patricia Stassen, Internist

A large proportion of the patients who enter the emergency department today are presented with a questionnaire. They can indicate whether they would like to go home with remote care and whether they have the right digital resources, such as a smartphone and internet connection, for this. “For example, we see that people who receive chemotherapy regularly come in with a fever. We often take them in as a precaution to monitor their condition, but the patient may be able and willing to go home,” says internist Patricia Stassen of Maastricht UMC.

Equipment

So-called telemonitoring can make this possible, says the internist. There are all kinds of equipment and apps to measure temperature, heart rate, saturation and similar values ​​from the hospital to a patient’s home. “There is a lot of pressure on healthcare. Healthcare providers are going to be incredibly busy, so we have to look at how we can use smart technology to keep it manageable,” says Geert Groeneveld, internist at Leiden UMC.

Two-thirds of patients who arrive at the emergency department and are seen by internists are actually admitted. The elderly play an important role in this. For them, the main question is whether they can also use digital resources if they are acutely ill and whether they have the necessary resources at all.

Thousand patients

The researchers hope to be able to analyze whether smart technology could have kept them out of the hospital for about a thousand patients. The patients who arrived at the emergency department a day earlier and were admitted are also presented with a questionnaire. They can indicate whether they could have gone home and what they would have needed to do so. “If we know better when we can keep people at home and whether patients also want this, we can better organize that care at home,” says Stassen.

In the spring, the hospitals hope to be able to share the results and to start working with the new insights.