Thousands of workers are striking at American car factories.

It’s not just Hollywood that’s putting in the work. Thousands of employees of three major car manufacturers in the United States are also refusing to work. This concerns approximately 13,000 workers, employed in car factories of Ford, General Motors (GM) and Stellantis.

Strike in America

They demand higher salaries and better working conditions. The objective is a wage increase of 36 percent, spread over a period of four years. They hope to be able to enforce this through the union. The United Auto Workers (UAW) supports the action. This is the American trade union for auto industry workers. The union represents nearly 150,000 workers.

Big Three

The strike is big news in the United States. Maybe 13,000 striking workers doesn’t sound like a huge group. However, it is the first time in the union’s history that there has been a simultaneous strike at the three major auto giants in the United States. Namely Ford, General Motors (GM) and Stellantis. In other words, The Big Three. The latter was of course previously known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and in this case it concerns Chrysler factories. Not to be confused with, for example, the European Peugeot or Citroën.

The three car giants refuse to meet the requirements for the time being. So far, Ford and General Motors have offered a 20 percent raise. Stellantis is a bit more cautious with an offer of 17.5 percent. However, it does not come close to the demand for a 36 percent wage increase.

Strike officially started

The strike has already been announced and has now really started. In the days leading up to the strike, the union already announced its demands. However, nothing came of the discussions with the car giants. The next step is to actually put down the job in the hope of better employment conditions. It is not known how long the strike will last.

