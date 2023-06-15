In two ponds in Brabant, a 54-year-old man and a 6-year-old boy were searched in vain on Wednesday evening, who may have drowned. Among other things, a police helicopter, divers and a sonar boat were deployed. Police released the name and photo of 6-year-old Abdyrahman Ashirov on Thursday morning in the hope that someone will find him.

Abdyrahman is from Turkmenistan and lives with his parents in a shelter in Oss. They spent a day at recreational lake De Lithse Ham, where the boy played in the water while his parents sat on the beach. The child could not swim.

Around 7 p.m., the report of the missing person came in to the fire brigade in Lith. The emergency services searched the water with a sonar boat and in waders. The Veterans Search Team also helped with this. The fire service is still assuming a missing person, but is seriously considering that the boy drowned. Nevertheless, the land and the vicinity of the recreational lake were also searched for.

The police will scale up on Thursday morning by also informing the public. “He can be recognized by his gray short swimming trunks with two vertical red stripes on both sides over the length of the trouser leg,” says a search notice.

The Veteran Search Team, consisting of about twenty people, helps with the search. © Wouter ter Haar



Swimmer also missing in Eersel

Elsewhere in Brabant, in Eersel near Eindhoven, emergency services also searched in vain for a drowning man. A 54-year-old man wanted to swim across the water at E3 beach, but did not return.

His family waited for him on the beach, but the man disappeared from sight, police said. When he did not return, the emergency services were called in, after which a search was started. The fire service searched the water with several units. A police helicopter also flew over the pond.

"We used all the resources we could to find him. Unfortunately, we have not found him and we have discontinued the search," the spokesperson said at around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

A sonar boat searches the water in Lith. © Wouter ter Haar

