The disappearance of Yoran Krol, almost three weeks ago, is shrouded in mystery. There is no trace of the teenager from Sleeuwijk, who disappeared on the night of December 24. This Saturday there will be a major search operation, during which the family will make a cry for help to citizens.
Annelieke Haubrich
Latest update:
11:40
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Major #search #put #disappearance #Yoran #39Somewhere #hope #alive39
Leave a Reply