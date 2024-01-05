Rijkswaterstaat has closed several roads in the Netherlands due to high water.

Fortunately, you don't have to go to the supermarket in wellies and lay lots of sandbags in front of the door. In most places in the country. Because of the heavy rainfall in the Netherlands and the rest of Europe, the water in the rivers is high. With all its consequences.

High water in the Netherlands

In several places in the Netherlands, Rijkswaterstaat has decided to close the roads to all traffic. In some places there is so much water on the road surface that driving over it is irresponsible. There is so much water that it does not drain in the usual way. There is no other option than to temporarily divert traffic.

The road is closed on the N345 from Zutphen to Apeldoorn near Voorst, among others. The same goes for the N36 between Almelo and Ommen near Westerhaar. This is a temporary closure. The roads may be reopened later today. The situation is being closely monitored.

Regional differences are large. Last night the Maas at Maastricht dropped, but the water at the Markermeer actually rose. It is not inconceivable that roads will be temporarily closed in the coming period due to high water.

In any case, the prospects for the Netherlands are good. After the weekend, a long period of rain will come to an end. It will freeze, so perhaps they can transform the closed roads into skating rinks. After all, in the Netherlands it is very normal to skate to work, I was once told.

If you live in an area with high water in the Netherlands, it is a good idea to check the Keep an eye on ANWB traffic information. If more roads are closed, you can check with the ladies and gentlemen of the General Dutch Cycling Union.

Photo: G63 in the water via @basfransencarphotography on Autoblog Spots

This article Major roads closed due to high water first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

