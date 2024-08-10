A very serious road accident occurred on theA4 motorway in the early hours of the morning. Several cars headed toward Trieste were involved in a terrible accident in which many people were reportedly injured.

What happened?

Bad accident on the A4 motorway: many cars involved in the accident

This morning shortly after 9 a terrible accident occurred accident on the A4 motorway towards Trieste. The impact occurred at kilometre 424, right on the stretch that connects Meolo and San Donà.

Eight cars were involved in the accident and according to initial information, many people were injured woundsThe situation appeared very serious from the first minute, which is why several ambulances and even the air ambulance went to the scene.

Obviously, there have also been serious problems with regards to the trafficalready slowed down due to the summer exodus that is taking place in this period. Precisely for this reason the workers and the competent personnel have decided to take an initiative to help all those who were stranded due to the accident. A refrigerated van he took care of distributing bottles of water to all the users queuing in the affected section.

It is not clear what happened, but most likely some vehicle lost its checkinvolving all the other adventures present on the stretch of road in question. After all, on the motorway you travel very fast, which is why the cars present were unable to avoid the impact.

A lane of the motorway was closed to permanently eliminate the accidented vehicleswhile panels have been activated to indicate the nearest exits. From what we know, furthermore, there would be 12 people injuredalthough none of these are life-threatening.

Three injured people, however, required the intervention of the firefighters, as they were trapped between the sheet metal of the cars and unable to get out on their own. At the moment, therefore, the injured have been hospitalized at the nearest hospital and we hope they will recover as soon as possible. In the next few hours, moreover, the entire trafficability of the‘motorway.