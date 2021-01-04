In the new year, the Ashok Gehlot government of the state has made a big change in bureaucracy. A new transfer list was released by Sakkar on Monday night. Under this, 56 IPS, 21 IAS and 28 IFS (IFS) officers were reshuffled along with their positions. The list released late last night by the Department of Personnel is also being looked at from a political point of view. Along with this, the three transferred lists are also being linked to the recent corruption cases in the state.

Rajasthan Bureaucracy trasnsfer list

Rajasthan: Good news! Corona figures below 500, number of infected even below 100 in Jaipur

Collector SP of Churu and Baran both changed

Let us tell you that after the news of district collector indulging in corruption in Baran, the government has changed both the Collector-SP in Baran. Apart from this, both Collector-SP has also been changed in Churu. In these lists, IGs of 5 police ranges have also been changed, including Superintendent of Police of 13 districts and Collector of 2 districts. Let us tell you that due to the news of corruption of Baran Collector on behalf of ACB in the state, the government was getting very bad. Hence, the system has also been changed here.

Gehlot government was kind to the players, increased the prize money by 4 times

Now the picture of bureaucracy will change

After the decision taken by the Gehlot government in Rajasthan regarding bureaucracy, now the picture of bureaucracy seems to be changing completely. The state government has reshuffled the positions and positions of officers from small to large. In such a situation, it can be said that the effect of this decision in the coming days will be that the picture of bureaucracy will change completely here.