The lock of the entrance had to be cut, a vet from Putten with a tranquilizer gun was summoned and eventually a lot of manpower was needed to get the animal back on its feet without damage.

An observant passer-by warns the fire brigade that a deer has become entangled and is in danger of drowning. At that time, around 08.30 am, however, the Emmelerbos Children’s Farm on Banterweg is still closed. “We cut the lock to get in. An animal in need takes precedence over everything,” said fire brigade spokesman Geertjan Veenstra, who was present at the action.

The deer turns out not to be in the water, but it does carry a large piece of barbed wire with it. ,,From about 4 meters", Veenstra estimates. "It was wrapped around his antlers and partly around his body." The fire brigade cannot remove it immediately, because the deer cannot be caught. "When we got close, he ran away."

