The “Islamic Center Hamburg” has long been monitored by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and classified as Islamist. Now 54 properties in seven federal states have been searched as part of investigations.

The “Islamic Center Hamburg” of the Imam Ali Mosque, also called the Blue Mosque, on the Outer Alster. Image: dpa

IAs part of investigative measures against the “Islamic Center Hamburg”, 54 properties in seven federal states were searched on Thursday. The Federal Ministry of the Interior announced this in the morning. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) said that the “Islamic Center Hamburg” had been monitored by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution for a long time and was classified as Islamist.

As the “Bild” newspaper reported, the raid was intended to secure evidence and confiscate club assets. The greatest access was in Hamburg, where more than 200 officials searched a total of 32 objects, in addition to the “Islamic Center Hamburg” also the association “Islamic Academy Germany eV” and the “Association of the Supporters of an Iranian-Islamic Mosque in Hamburg eV”. .

According to the report, police officers also searched the “Salman Farsi Mosque eV” association in Langenhagen, Lower Saxony, the “Islamic Association of Bavaria eV” association in Munich and the “Islamic Community of Shiite Communities in Germany” association in Berlin. Measures were also taken in Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Württemberg in connection with the investigations against the “Islamic Center Hamburg”.