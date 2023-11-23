Home page politics

Press Split

Police officers search a house in a residential area in Garbsen. © Ole Spata/dpa

In the fight against organized smuggling crime, officials are searching apartments in Lower Saxony and Berlin. The smugglers are said to have brought over 200 people illegally across the border.

Hanover – Major raid in two federal states: The federal police arrested two men during searches in Berlin and Lower Saxony for suspected organized smuggling crime.

An arrest warrant was executed against the 23-year-old main suspect from Berlin – the officers found the man in Garbsen near Hanover, a spokesman for the Hanover public prosecutor’s office said on Thursday. The 40-year-old second man, against whom there was an Austrian arrest warrant, was also caught by the investigators in Lehrte near Hanover.

The predominantly Iraqi group of perpetrators is accused of at least twelve smuggling trips between August 2022 and June 2023. At least 208 people, mainly of Syrian nationality, are said to have been smuggled in during this time. The exact number of people smuggled on three trips is still unclear, said the spokesman. The operation initially continued in Garbsen.

The raid with around 260 federal police officers began early in the morning in Berlin and the greater Hanover area. In addition to Berlin and Hanover, the cities of Celle, Garbsen, Hemmingen, Laatzen, Lehrte, Neustadt am Rübenberge and Peine were affected at the same time. A total of 14 properties were searched, including 8 in Lower Saxony and 6 in Berlin. The perpetrators are accused of having smuggled foreigners into the European Union on a commercial and gang basis, said the spokesman for the prosecution.

The alleged perpetrators are said to have transported the people “consistently with unsuitable vehicles” – in the loading area, without a break or food, in great heat and in great fear, as the spokesman said. There is a suspicion that the suspected smugglers collected 4,000 to 5,000 euros per person and smuggling trip. The smuggling trips led via Hungary to Austria, the Czech Republic and Germany. A spokeswoman for the federal police said that similar trips by small vans with people crammed into the hold had already resulted in serious injuries.

According to the spokeswoman, extensive evidence was seized during the searches. The evaluation of this evidence should initially continue. The spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office said he could not yet provide any information about what was confiscated. dpa