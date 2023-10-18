Home page politics

Several federal states believe that the limits of accommodation for asylum seekers in Germany have been reached. But: The Greens are supposedly blocking it.

Berlin – More and more people are applying for asylum in Germany, and there is also illegal migration to the Federal Republic by smuggler gangs. Despite the war in Israel and despite the war in Ukraine – asylum policy made it to the top of the political agenda between Berlin, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, Munich and Dresden in the fall. At least domestically.

Asylum policy in Germany: Open questions about migration in the country plan

Municipalities, districts and cities complain about a lack of support in dealing with the task of clarifying who has the right to stay. And who doesn’t. And how and where to accommodate the asylum seekers while their applications for asylum are being examined. In mid-October, the state leaders of the 16 federal states met to discuss this.

Hesse’s state leader Boris Rhein (CDU) and Lower Saxony’s head of government Stephan Weil (SPD) then met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and opposition leader Friedrich Merz (CDU) on behalf of the other German Prime Ministers. As the World Now reported, there are said to be major problems and significant unresolved questions in the federal states’ asylum plan.

Specifically: According to the report, the Greens, who sit in eleven of 16 state governments, are blocking the expulsion of so-called safe countries of origin. This expulsion significantly regulates whether any refugees are actually entitled to asylum under German law or not. In the past there have been repeated political disputes about the status, for example when Afghanistan should be designated as a safe country of origin.

German asylum policy: Dispute over safe countries of origin between the CDU and the Greens

Most recently, CDU leader Merz called for the North African states of Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria to be designated as safe countries of origin. The Greens then spoke publicly about “populism” and categorically rejected a corresponding proposal to the traffic light coalition, in which they govern in the federal government with the SPD and the FDP. “We Greens are known to believe that the concept of safe countries of origin is wrong,” explained the migration policy spokeswoman for the Green parliamentary group, Filiz Polat, to the Daily Mirror.

According to the World But it is precisely this lever that is able to relieve the authorities of the planned acceleration of the process, while many refugee accommodations in Bavaria, Hesse, Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are overcrowded. The Greens would block it in the Federal Council at the latest, the report continues.

Asylum policy in Germany: Hamburg says it is “at the limit”

Time is running out. The Senator Melanie Schlotzhauer (SPD), who is responsible for integration in Hamburg, will be in the Evening paper quoted as saying that we are “at the limit – and if we reach our limits here in Hamburg, then we will be in a national emergency.” There are hardly any beds left for asylum seekers, according to reports from the Hanseatic city with around 1.9 million inhabitants. At the same time, there is still debate about, among other things, how to speed up asylum procedures for applicants from countries with a low recognition rate.

“To do this, the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) would have to internally ‘prioritize’ the processing of asylum seekers from countries whose recognition rate is below five percent, i.e. bring it forward and thus complete it more quickly,” writes the World. Asylum seekers without any prospects of staying could be deported more quickly in order to create nationwide capacity for more promising asylum procedures that would otherwise remain on hold for the time being.

Asylum policy in Germany: payment cards instead of cash for refugees?

At the state summit, the prime ministers also had a heated debate about whether refugees should receive payment cards instead of cash from the German state in the future. There was also a struggle for permanent stationary controls at the borders with the Czech Republic and Poland. And once again about the financing of migration in Germany. The state leaders specifically demanded that the federal government contribute at least 10,500 euros per person per year in the future. The federal government had promised the states a flat rate of 3.75 billion euros in aid for 2023, and 1.25 billion euros for the coming year, even though immigration is currently increasing significantly.

The costs for states and municipalities are far higher, according to the states’ decision. To put things into perspective: According to the “Federal Center for Civic Education” (bpb), a total of 244,132 people applied for asylum in Germany in 2022. As of October 13, 2023, 251,213 asylum applications have been registered so far. (pm)