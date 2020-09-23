In a huge police action with the use of helicopters, confinement vans and numerous vehicles, fRussian police forces yesterday carried out a spectacular raid on a town in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk to arrest members of a religious sect called the “Church of the Last Testament.”

The operation took place early in the morning in the village called ‘City of the Sun’, in the Kuraguinski district of Krasnoyarsk, and resulted in several detainees, including the leader of the sect, Sergei Torop, and his closest associates Vadim Redkin and Vladimir Vedérikov. They are accused, according to the Investigation Committee, of violent acts and of having “cheated and psychologically abused” their followers. Torop claims to be “Christ, the son of God” and calls himself Vissarion.

The digital publication Taiga.info assures that dozens of heavily armed agents, wearing masks and camouflage uniforms, went house to house, taking neighbors out onto the streets, conducting searches and arresting some of the residents. According to the Interfax agency, participated in the deployment, not only policemen, but also members of the secret services, the FSB or former KGB.

Instruction Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said Torop and his henchmen seized all the sect members’ money through coercion. However, Torop, according to Echo Moscow radio, in his first questioning after his arrest, denied all the allegations.

According to the Russian press, before founding his religious organization, Torop, who is 59 years old, worked as a mechanic and inspector for the traffic police. Then, in 1991, he founded the community “Church of the Last Testament” which was legalized before the Russian Ministry of Justice in 1995. It had 10,000 followers worldwide, half of whom live in Krasnoyarsk. They believe that the leader of the sect is a new “incarnation of Jesus Christ.”

His doctrine is perfectly collected in his book ‘The Last Testament’ and constitutes an amalgam of different influences: Abrahamic religions, Hinduism, UFOlogy, the mystical work ‘Rose of the World’ by the Russian poet Daniil Andréev and the treatise ‘Secret Doctrine’ by the Russian theologian, Elena Blavátskaya.

Members of his sect are prohibited from smoking and drinking alcohol. They are obliged to live in wooden huts and to subsist exclusively on what the land provides. The Russian Orthodox Church declared Vissarion’s community “heretical” in 1994, calling him a “charlatan and false prophet.” The sect had already been the subject of police investigations last winter.