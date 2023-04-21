Journalist Jeff Grubb has reported a rumor about when we will be able to see the PlayStation showcase which has been talked about for months now, without however any official confirmation: May 2023.

According to Grubb his source also told him the date details of the event, but has decided not to report it in the event of a postponement to early June 2023.

Of course, this is not official information, so it should be taken as such. Surely Sony has to present something in the coming months for PS5, because they don’t have much announced right now. It also has to showcase Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is slated for a Fall 2023 release, with rumors that it’s coming straight into September.

It is true that we are talking about one intellectual property very strong, that sort of sells itself, but somehow still has to present it. The ways in which it decides to do so, including timing, will be made official in due course.