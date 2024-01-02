A Japan Airlines passenger plane caught fire at Haneda International Airport in the capital Tokyo on Tuesday, reports said. local media. There were 367 passengers on board, who were evacuated in time, according to Japan Airlines. All runways at Haneda airport are closed, according to an airport spokesperson.

Some Japanese media report that the fire was caused by the plane colliding with a coast guard plane on the runway. News agencies report that the coast guard aircraft also goes up in flames. It is not yet known how the occupants of that plane are doing.

Another national disaster in Japan appears to have been averted for the time being. On Monday, the west coast of the country was hit by a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6. According to the most current figures, at least fifty people died, but rescue work is still in full swing.