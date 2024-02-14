Major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Berezovets: the fighting in Ukraine will not end in the coming years

The fighting in Ukraine will not end in the coming years. About the end of the conflict spoke out press officer of the first separate special forces brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Major Taras Berezovets on the air of the Espresso TV channel.

According to him, the goal of the Ukrainian army is still to reach the 1991 borders, no matter how long it takes. At the same time, he emphasized that one should not expect quick results in this.

Before this, Kyiv’s goal to reach the 1991 borders was confirmed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Alexander Syrsky. According to him, the Ukrainian army is now curtailing offensive operations and moving to strategic defense.

Syrsky also stated that the Ukrainian command agrees with the need to leave positions in order to preserve personnel. He added that technological progress, especially the active use of drones, is forcing the war to move into a new stage.