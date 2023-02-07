Nintendo has announced that it will be broadcasting a new Nintendo Direct greater, of the duration of 40 minutesdevoted largely to titles for Nintendo Switch to be released in the first half of 2023.

The live stream will be broadcast from Nintendo Direct official site It is on Nintendo Italy YouTube channel. Or you can follow it with us at Multiplayer.it in our live channel.

The rumors of last week that they wanted the arrival of a new Direct as imminent were therefore confirmed. What games will be announced? Hard to tell. The hope is to return to see The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, or know the release date of Hollow Knight: Silksong, or even return to have news on Metroid Prime 4, which has disappeared from the radar for years now.

There is also talk of an Advance Wars 1+2 launch during the Direct and there may also be some new announcements, but we’ll see. The important thing is to get to know some news coming to Nintendo Switch.