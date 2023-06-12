Political analysts interviewed by RIA Novosti called NATO Air Defender exercises a signal for Russia

The NATO Air Force (Air Force) Air Defender exercise, which begins on June 12 in Germany, is the largest exercise since the end of the Cold War. This was stated by experts interviewed RIA News.

Senior researcher at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Kamkin called Air Defender a signal to Russia in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In his opinion, the scale of the exercise surpasses all past maneuvers.

“Of course, this is a signal from Russia, this is especially evident in the context of the situation in Ukraine. It can be quite unequivocally said that this is a demarche directed against Russia, ”the political scientist emphasized.

In turn, Dmitry Danilov, head of the European Security Department at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, added that “an unprecedented large number of aviation equipment” will operate in the exercises.

Earlier, NATO exercises were called a signal for Moscow. This was written by the German newspaper Bild.

Air Defender 23 exercises will take place in Germany from 12 to 23 June. Several thousand soldiers from Europe and the United States will take part in them, who will lift 240 aircraft into the air during training.