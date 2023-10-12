Home page World

From: Teresa Toth

Bubbling gas on the surface of the Baltic Sea: a gas leak at Nord Stream 2 is to blame here. © Swedish Coast Guard/dpa

A Swedish research team discovers a large methane gas leak in the Baltic Sea. The bubbles are unusually large and close to the surface of the water.

Nynäshamn – The Baltic Sea harbors a number of dangers: germs in the water can cause serious infections – even animals are at risk. Now researchers have made a new discovery. Off the coast of Nynäshamn in southeastern Sweden, methane is bubbling out of the seabed with unusual intensity.

Methane leak on the Baltic Sea: “I’ve never seen strong bubbles before”

“We know that methane gas rises from shallow seabeds near the Baltic Sea coast, but I have never seen such powerful bubbles before, and certainly not in such a deep area,” said scientist Christian Stranne from Stockholm University. The methane emerges from the seabed at a depth of 400 meters.

So far, scientists have only seen methane bubbles rising at a height of 150 to 200 meters above the sea floor. However, during the research expedition by Stockholm University and Linné University in the so-called Landsort Deep in the Baltic Sea, the bubbles were discovered at a height of 370 meters above the sea floor – and therefore unusually close to the water surface.

Baltic Sea discovery: It must be investigated how the methane behaves after its release

Methane is produced, among other things, by the decay of organic material on the seabed. The reason for the decay can be increased water temperatures due to climate change, such as World Ocean Review – a report on the state of the world’s oceans. “There is therefore an urgent need to investigate how stable the methane hydrates (in which the methane is stored) are depending on temperature fluctuations and how the methane behaves after its release,” emphasizes World Ocean Review.

As a greenhouse gas, methane is significantly more harmful to the climate than CO₂. However, the majority of methane emissions are not caused by release from the ocean, but by human activities. For example, through the extraction of fossil fuels, in landfills or in agriculture.

Researchers want to investigate whether there are further methane leaks in the Ostee

According to Stranne, the fact that the bubbles reach almost to the sea surface could be due to the lack of oxygen in the bottom water of the Baltic Sea. In this environment, the bubbles remained stable for longer, allowing more methane to reach the surface. He and his colleagues now want to find out why so much methane is released in this region – and whether there are other similar methane gas releases in the Baltic Sea.

Recently, a discovery in the Baltic Sea caused a stir during routine work. The find could be around 100 years old. (tt/afp)