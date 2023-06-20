The deductible in health care and the health care premium must become more dependent on income. The more you earn, the more you pay. The dentist must be included in the basic package and the deductible for the chronically ill must be limited.

The Council for Public Health & Society (RVS) advocates these changes, among other things, in an advisory report that will be presented today. The RV, one of the most important government advisers, concludes that the current health care system is causing the health care to come to a standstill and calls on the government to carry out ‘major maintenance’. The advice proposes three major changes that will keep healthcare accessible to everyone. According to the RVS, guts and daring are needed to make the change, but above all it is desperately needed. ‘If nothing happens, the care will come to a standstill and certain care and support will only be available in the future to people who can purchase this privately.’

Day care allowance?

At least 25 percent of the Dutch population is chronically ill Martijn van der Steen, Council for Public Health & Society The proposed measures mean that the healthcare allowance can largely be discontinued. It is already counterproductive, argue Jet Bussemaker, chairman of the RVS, and council member Martijn van der Steen: the scheme is too complex, so citizens for whom it is intended do not use it. In addition, the system encourages care avoidance. "For people who use a relatively large amount of care, the personal contributions pile up," says Van der Steen. "At least 25 percent of the Dutch are chronically ill. We see people from lower and middle incomes getting into financial problems because of the care they need." It leads to people avoiding care, which leads to more health problems in the long run, which in turn leads to higher costs. Cautious figures show that the number of people avoiding care for financial reasons is now 9 percent, says Bussemaker. "That number is probably higher, the fear is that it will continue to grow with increasing healthcare costs."

Less market forces

According to the advice, the competition model within parts of the care (this concerns general practitioner care, district nursing, mental health care and acute care) should make way for a regional cooperation model. Doctors, patients and politicians have been grumbling about market forces in healthcare for some time now. The RVS is resolute: municipalities and health insurers are given a joint duty of care and health care providers and buyers are obliged to cooperate with each other. “This means less competition between, for example, different district nurse organizations, more targeted purchased care and people who no longer have to deal with many different counters and provisions.”



Oral care for children is still included in the package, but people just don't believe it and are afraid of a bill after all Jet Bussemaker There are districts in The Hague where 150 district nursing organizations are active, says Bussemaker. They criss-cross each other to do the same things, all in one part of the city. Such a large number of providers in a small area may sound exceptional, but it isn't: 'There are examples of neighborhoods where 70 or 100 organizations are active. All those employees spend a lot of time driving back and forth. If you simply omit their travel movements, the capacity of the healthcare workers can be better utilized. This ultimately contributes to more quality and accessibility of care."

In addition, the health care system must become more open, because current laws and regulations hold back innovation. For example, it has now been determined exactly what care money may be spent on, or who may provide care. And that leads to skewed structures. For example, under current regulations, an informal carer may inject insulin at home, but not if the patient is in an institution.

There are more such examples, Bussemaker saw. “We know of municipalities where health insurers invested in tackling debt through a test. We know people get sick of debt. But using money in this way is actually not allowed under the Health Insurance Act; you should not invest in prevention, but only spend money when someone needs care.”

Dentist in the basic package

A good example of this is dental care, says Van der Steen. The Council is in favor of this care in the basic package: it saves a lot of money in the long run. “This illustrates the fact that we don’t do a lot of things because it costs too much money now. While it costs a lot more in the long run.”

Oral care in the basic package also removes ambiguity. "Oral care for children is still included in the package, but people just don't believe it and are afraid of a bill after all," says Bussemaker. "The result is that many generations of children now grow up with bad teeth, and you can never rectify that later in life."

Has the market forces failed?

Does curbing competition mean that market forces have failed? The two don’t want to put it that way. They do say that organizations are now reaching the limits of market forces. “We are not for or against,” says Van der Steen. “You have to see the healthcare system over time; when introduced it solved problems of the time. It still has a function for a number of types of care, such as for standard operations such as knee operations. But it can also backfire. A lot of care is complex and you need more cooperation for that, which saves time and money.”

The report does not mean that the RVS wants to completely renew the healthcare system, says Bussemaker. “We see that there are many good intentions and great initiatives, but that they do not take root because they have to go against the grain. In this way, the system ensures that care can no longer be provided in the long run and we will come up against limits.”