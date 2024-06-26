London (Reuters)

Deloitte said in a study that the football market in Europe grew by 16 percent in the 2022-2023 season to 35.3 billion euros ($37.86 billion), after the restrictions imposed due to the Corona virus were lifted, with the return of fans to stadiums and the 2022 World Cup.

In its annual review of the financial situation in football, Deloitte said that the five major league competitions, namely the English Premier League, the German League, the Spanish League, the Italian League and the French League, achieved revenues of 19.6 billion euros, an increase of 14 percent.

They also announced a total operating profit of “500 million euros”, for the first time, since the 2018-2019 season, which was the last season, before the Corona virus restrictions affected leagues across the continent.

Tim Bridge, senior partner at Deloitte Sports Business Group, said: “The 2022 FIFA World Cup, the recent lifting of coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions, and fan enthusiasm have led to strong growth in the European football market in 2022-2023.”

English Premier League clubs also saw their revenues exceed six billion pounds ($7.60 billion) for the first time, thanks to 11 percent growth, with average revenues exceeding 300 million pounds.