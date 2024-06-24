With 6.5 million fans by June, the North American football league shows growth of 13%

MLS (Major League) Soccer attracted 6.5 million fans to games until June 22, 2024, representing an increase of 13% compared to the same period last year, SportsPro Media reported this Monday (24.Jun. 2024).

These numbers not only highlight the growing interest in football in the United States, but also consolidate MLS as one of the main sports leagues in the country in terms of attendance.

This season, MLS has stood out especially for the audience in the stadiums. To date, 5 games have had more than 60,000 spectators, six matches have surpassed the 50,000 fan mark, and 15 matches have had at least 40,000 fans.

These are the highest numbers ever recorded by the league at this stage of the season, showing a trend of growth and consolidation of football as a mass sport in the United States.

The game with the highest attendance this season took place on April 13, 2024, when 72,610 spectators watched Inter Miami’s victory over Sporting Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium.

The game not only attracted thousands of fans, but also became the 4th largest attendance for a single MLS match.

In addition to attendance numbers, MLS has celebrated clubs’ engagement with their fan bases. To date, 25 of the league’s 29 clubs have recorded an increase or maintenance in average attendance compared to the previous season.

This reflects the success of the marketing and engagement strategies adopted by the clubs, as well as the quality of the football presented.