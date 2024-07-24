The situation of maximum tension in Venezuela due to Sunday’s elections, in which the opposition can oust Nicolás Maduro after 25 years of Chavismo, has the great leaders of the Latin American left on edge. Those who at some point have supported Maduro and those who have not. From Lula Da Silva to Gabriel Boric, passing through Gustavo Petro and Alberto Fernández. The president of Brazil has been the most emphatic these days in recognizing that he felt “fear” when he heard Maduro say, in a video that was supposedly spread on social networks without his consent, that a victory of the opposition candidate, Edmundo González, could lead to “a bloodbath” or “a fratricidal civil war.” Although it is difficult to know if it is a rhetorical excess by the president, nothing unusual in Chavismo, or a threat with substance, the reality is that it has generated concern.

In Colombia, these statements have not gone unnoticed, but, given the historical ties between the two countries, President Petro is maintaining a cautious attitude. “We are waiting to see what happens on Sunday,” says someone close to him. The Colombian president has the idea of ​​sending his foreign minister, Luis Gilberto Murillo, to Caracas over the weekend, as Lula has done with his advisor on international affairs, Celso Amorim. He does not want to make it public for now, it is too early. Colombian officials, aware of the extreme sensitivity of their Venezuelan counterparts regarding their internal affairs, are proceeding with discretion. For example, the government has kept secret that its ambassador, Milton Rengifo, was preparing the draft of a referendum to be voted on in parallel with the elections in which the opposition and the government would agree to accept the results and a roadmap would be outlined in the event of a transition. That project, which had the approval of Brazil, remains in a drawer for now, ready to be presented again after the 28th, when many believe that the future of Venezuela will truly begin to be determined.

Petro has repeatedly insisted on the need for Venezuela to return to a “liberal democracy.” In private conversations with Maduro at the Miraflores Palace, the seat of the Venezuelan government, he has made it known that both he and Lula are willing to support his government and pressure for the lifting of sanctions from the United States and Europe, but to do so he must stop harassing the opposition and hold free and fair elections. The Colombian president was highly critical at the time of the decision by Venezuelan courts – controlled by Chavismo – to disqualify María Corina Machado, the undisputed leader of the opposition, as a candidate. She soon after ceded her candidacy to Edmundo González and has campaigned alongside him.

In any case, the first to draw a red line for Maduro was the president of Brazil. “Maduro has to learn, when you win, you stay; when you lose, you leave,” he said after pointing out his fear that the Venezuelan president’s bravado was real. “I have already told Maduro twice, and Maduro knows it, that the only way for Venezuela to return to normality is to have an electoral process that is respected by everyone. If Maduro wants to contribute to solving the return of economic growth in Venezuela, the return of the people who left Venezuela and establish a State of economic growth, he has to respect the democratic process,” he added.

Alberto Fernández, the former Argentine president, joined later. “If he is defeated, what he has to do is accept it,” said Fernández, who will be in Venezuela as an international observer. “I am going to be able to speak with the opposition and listen to their concerns first and see if I can help correct them. What I want is for there to be a transparent election and what Venezuela needs is to recover its democratic coexistence,” explained the former president on Radio Con Vos.

Maduro has responded with disdain to Lula’s concern. “I did not tell lies, I only made a reflection. Whoever is scared should take a drink because this people of Venezuela is cured of fear and knows what I am saying,” said the president on Tuesday in a campaign event broadcast by the state channel VTV. According to internal sources who have told this newspaper, Chavismo is convinced that with a low turnout it has serious possibilities of victory – the most reliable polls give the opposition a comfortable victory, but the Chavista command considers that these polls are manipulated. Maduro’s statements are framed in this context, and he may be trying to demobilize sectors that are currently advocating for change. In any case, the president has found himself face to face with the leaders of the Latin American left, who demand restraint and adherence to democratic rules. On Sunday they will be attentive to what happens.

