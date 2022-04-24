Borja Mayoral knocks on the door of Real Madrid based on goals. The striker from the Madrid academy, currently on loan at Getafehas been presenting his candidacy to return to the white team since he landed in the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez team, back in January, and on the last day he sent a new message in the form of a double in Balaídos to achieve Geta’s first and only victory over home this course, at the moment (0-2).

Until now, Mayoral’s history in Getafe is a success: he has scored six goals and provided an assist in just 664 minutes, that is to say, that he participates in a goal for Quique Sánchez Flores’ team every 95 minutes. Also important goals, all decisive to bring Getafe closer to salvation: his goals have given the team five points, one against Cádiz (1-1), two against Mallorca (1-0) and another two against Celta ( 0-2). He also scored a goal against Granada (blue triumph 4-2) and against Atleti (defeat 4-3).

In a recent interview with AS, Mayoral himself made it clear that he still believes he can get hooked on the Whites’ project, despite the fact that he has not stayed on the squad since the 2017-18 academic year: “That train hasn’t escaped me yet, far from it. I have one year left on my contract with Real Madrid. I have already settled into the elite and I have fulfilled many dreams, but I still have many to fulfill and I have a lot of time to prove things. Playing for Madrid is one of those dreams and it can happen at some point. They take me into account. Sometimes I get angry with so much loan, but it means that they don’t let me get away easily.”

Mayoral is right when talking about so much loan: he was at Wolfsburg in 2016-17, two courses at Levante, a year and a half more at Roma and these six months in Getafe. And that his only season in the Madrid squad left encouraging results: he barely played 927 minutes in 2017-18, scoring seven goals and giving three assists, with which he averaged one goal participation every 93 minutes.

At Levante it was difficult for him to settle in, but at Roma he found his place and in the 2020-21 season he exploded, in a good way: 17 goals and 7 assists in 2,300 minutes to finish the season as the team’s top scorer above established players like Mkhitaryan or Dzeko. He averaged a goal participation every 96 minutes, but he was crossed by José Mourinho, who As soon as he arrived, he signed Tammy Abraham from Chelsea, in exchange for 40 million, and other players for the attack.

Mayoral saw the problem coming and had his move to Crystal Palace ready, with Fiorentina also interested in him; Mou blocked that option, but then he did not give the striker any ball. In January, Getafe became interested in his loan and thanks to him, mathematical salvation is practically on the way. Merits with which Mayoral hopes to be considered as an option for the Real Madrid 2022-23 squad.

Mayoral depends on Jovic and Mariano

The two-year loan at Roma ends in June; the Italian team has a purchase option of 20 million euros that it will obviously not exercise, since Mourinho has already shown that he does not trust the Parla player. In this way, Mayoral will return to Madrid, with whom he has one year left on his contract, so this summer it is imperative to make a decision: stay, renew or be transferred. Where he has gone, Mayoral has shown ease in scoring goals, in Madrid they trust that he will not lack a market. But his intention is to rush his options at the white club, waiting to start the 2022-23 preseason and a sincere conversation with Ancelotti in which both express their intentions for next year.

The forward knows that Benzema will most likely be joined by Mbappé this summer, so the battle for minutes will be very expensive, but both will need a replacement and Mayoral, with his associative style of play, similar to Karim’s, has ballots to like him Ancelotti much more than the current options he has on the bench, that is, Jovic and Mariano. But to stay, it is not enough for Mayoral to score goals, as he is already doing; he needs the Serbian and the Hispanic-Dominican to leave the team, freeing up chips and wage bills. In the case of the first, it seems that there will be no problem; he is the first who wants to leave to play regularly. The second is different; he has refused to move summer after summer, even though he hardly counts.