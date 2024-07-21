Home page politics

With great expectations, 49 Jusos entered parliament after the federal election. What is life like as a member of parliament? And how do they view the situation of the SPD?

If Takis Mehmet Ali doesn’t put a lunch break in his calendar, it can happen that he hasn’t eaten anything by 11 p.m. The 33-year-old is one of 49 Jusos who were elected to parliament in the last federal election. This means that the SPD’s youth organization represents almost a quarter of the Social Democratic MPs. At the time, there was talk of “Kühnert’s Troop” and a new left-wing power base within the SPD parliamentary group. The 49ers, as they call themselves internally, like the football team from San Francisco, quickly turned out to be heterogeneous.

On closer inspection, this is no surprise, as the Jusos are not a group with a specific focus on the topic, but rather a gathering point for all SPD members up to 35. The voices of the Young Socialists under their chairman Philipp Türmer are certainly more left-wing and uncompromising in public than their parent party. However, only half of the 49ers have a classic Juso career behind them. But entry into the Bundestag was undoubtedly a new beginning combined with the hope of a different politics for all young SPD members.

How do they look back on their first years in Parliament? And how do they assess the botched European elections the situation of their party? Around a fifth of the almost 50 young SPD MPs responded in writing to a questionnaire from IPPEN.MEDIAwhich reveals a diverse mood within the Jusos in the Bundestag.

Jusos in the Bundestag: “It is incredibly exciting and enriching”

“The time was turbulent, to say the least,” explains Takis Mehmet Ali right at the start. Nobody could have foreseen that the Bundestag would be working in a permanent crisis mode. The resources to implement one’s own ideas are accordingly scarce. The son of Greek-Turkish guest workers represents the Baden-Württemberg constituency of Lörrach – Müllheim. Despite the “adverse circumstances”, the 33-year-old, who is his parliamentary group’s representative for the concerns of people with disabilities, is nevertheless proud of what has been achieved, citing improvements in the inclusive labor market and in the implementation of the Federal Participation Act.

The workload as a member of parliament should not be underestimated, he stresses, but: “It is incredibly exciting and enriching to meet all the people, to get to know their lives and to be able to actually make a difference where there are problems.” With this statement, Mehmet Ali is representative of many of the young SPD members of parliament who responded to the survey.

Mehmet Ali recommends that his party concentrate on the issues of peacekeeping, social security and immigration. Everything must be done to ensure that the attack on Ukraine, which is contrary to international law, does not turn into a win for Putin. The 33-year-old also advocates raising the minimum wage to 15 euros and increasing taxes on wealth. Both immigration and deportations must be “more regulated, faster and with less bureaucracy”.

For many young members of the Bundestag, the role as employer is also new

In her mid-thirties and then suddenly in the Bundestag: “You can’t really imagine the complexity beforehand,” says Isabel Cademartori about the demands of being in parliament. The Mannheim native compares entering the Bundestag to jumping into cold water. “But I really enjoy swimming and I’m good at it.” Within just a few years, the 36-year-old transport expert has made a name for herself as an opinionated conversationalist. Ahead of the upcoming state elections in the east and the upcoming federal election, Cademartori, who grew up in Chile and whose grandfather was once Minister of Economic Affairs under Salvador Allende, hopes “that we as social democrats don’t just get lost in the minutiae, but have the courage to make a big move.” The SPD must convey a positive sense of community, that tasks such as security, climate protection, infrastructure, more housing and a good education system can be tackled.

The role of employer of their own small team is also new for many of the 49ers. “I had to learn to take responsibility for making sure everyone feels comfortable – and I’m still learning that,” explains Jan Plobner. The 32-year-old from Nuremberg was surprised by how much responsibility he had in his first legislative period. The deputy queer policy spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group had already been able to represent four laws in a leading role. “Otherwise, too, you’re actually always part of the debates. I expected much worse.” All of the Jusos who responded to the questionnaire share the impression that their concerns are being heard by their older colleagues. “Olaf Scholz also took time for the 49ers,” writes the Aachen MP Ye-One Rhie.

The influence of the young MPs is also reflected in their positions. After the federal election, Verena Hubertz, then 34 years old, was elected deputy parliamentary group leader. Reem Alabali-Radovan, also 34, became Minister of State to the Federal Chancellor. “If there were any concerns beforehand, we have clearly shown that they were unfounded,” Rhie continues.

Major Juso rebellion in the Bundestag fails to materialise

The fact that the great Juso rebellion in parliament did not occur is also due to the fact that the MPs are struggling with the greatest challenges in decades. Corona, Ukraine Warenergy shortages, inflation, Israel at war – in view of these tasks, the entire SPD parliamentary group largely united behind the traffic light coalition on many issues. “I would have liked not to have been directly confronted with global crises and war in Europe in my first term in office,” says Hessian MP Natalie Pawlik. However, responsibility is not a wish list. “I applied for the mandate as a member of the Bundestag, and that also means taking on responsibility and making decisions in difficult times.”

Resistance to traffic light decisions was rarely heard from the Jusos. But when it was, it was heard. When the then Jusos leader Jessica Rosenthal announced that she would vote against the special fund for the Bundeswehr, the parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich called it an “affront”. Since then, Rosenthal has been one of the most prominent voices against the additional 100 billion euros.

Young SPD MPs against debt brake

Even if most of the Jusos in the Bundestag are not left-wing hardliners, one can read criticism of the course of the traffic light government in many of them. They have brought new, young topics into the group, say the young MPs. The introduction and perpetuation of the Germany ticket was particularly thanks to the 49ers, writes the Rhineland-Palatinate MP Matthias Mieves. The big sticking point for many is the debt brakeMany of them are demanding that investments in education, infrastructure, jobs and climate protection be made in order to allay people’s fears about the future.

Tim Klüssendorf, who has been the spokesman for the parliamentary left within the SPD parliamentary group since this year and is one of the spokesmen in the internal party dispute over new debts, is the most outspoken. The SPD must not “participate in cuts worth billions, especially in the social sector,” said the young representative from Lübeck. However, the SPD leadership recently declared a member’s request for the 2025 federal budget, pushed by the party’s left wing and the Jusos, to be inadmissible. Budget legislation lies exclusively with the German Bundestag, said party leader Saskia Esken. “That is why the SPD parliamentary group cannot be given tasks here.”

Since the debt brake is to remain untouched after the agreement in the budget dispute, the dispute within the SPD and the protests from left-wing party figures like Klüssendorf are likely to continue sooner or later. Even if central party concerns such as increasing child benefit or retirement at 63 remain untouched.

Frankfurt MP Lennard Oehl also provides an insight into the currently mediocre atmosphere among his comrades. The weak poll ratings and the bad mood in the constituencies are clouding the view of the work in the Bundestag. “Certain practices in the parliamentary group also alienate me,” he admits openly. The 31-year-old also criticizes the content of his party’s course. The SPD underestimates the issue of security. “People are currently perceiving insecurity, both in terms of their working lives, their consumption and public space. The SPD must give a clear answer to this and also speak uncomfortable truths.”

“This is a politician’s professional risk and that’s a good thing”

And what if they don’t get a mandate again after the next federal election? None of them are afraid of being voted out, even though they all have big plans. “In the end, the voters decide. That’s a politician’s professional risk, and that’s a good thing,” says Isabel Cademartori. Ultimately, good work always pays off, she is sure. And anyway, with a year left to focus on their own priorities and those of the SPD, many of the young MPs are hoping for a change in mood.

Takis Mehmet Ali is more explicit. Anyone who was not shaken up by the results of the European elections has not heard the shot. He is very worried about the future of parliamentary democracy, writes the South Baden MP with regard to the rise of the AfD. “The fact that a party is currently the second strongest force in the country and that it plans to undermine the free democratic basic order per se casts a longer shadow than my individual whereabouts.”

The 33-year-old, who, like many politicians of all stripes, was bombarded with hate mail and death threats last year because of the accommodation of refugees in his constituency, hopes to stay in the Bundestag for another four years: “I notice that the people who go to work every day are dependent on the support of the MPs.”