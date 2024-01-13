Affordable campsites for 'the common man' are disappearing rapidly, now that investors are willing to pay big money. For regular guests with their own mobile home it usually means the end of the story. That creates emotions. Also with owners, such as Gerrit and Ellen Leunk. After fifty years they sold their campsite in Warnsveld. “The classic campsite no longer has a future.”
#Major #investors #hunting #campsites #regular #guests #mobile #home #left
Migration | A woman and two children drowned in a river on the border between Mexico and the United States
According to the US Border Patrol, Texas Army officers prevented US Border Patrol agents from helping the woman and children.Woman...
Leave a Reply