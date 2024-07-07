Genoa – Tomorrow the request for revocation of house arrest requested by Giovanni Toti will be discussed before the Review judges. If the judges do not accept the request, the president asks, in the alternative, for a ban on residence in Genoa or the obligation to reside in Ameglia. The two alternative hypotheses are contained in the appeal filed with the Review Court by his lawyer Stefano Savi against the rejection, by judge Paola Faggioni, of the request to revoke the house arrest to which the governor has been subjected since May 7. The appeal will be discussed exactly two months after the corruption investigation exploded.

The application was submitted on June 20. In his appeal, Toti reiterated that he had not “committed crimes” and that he had “always acted in the interest of the Region”, adding however that, in the future, he “will no longer ask for funding from private individuals in the manner” used before the investigation. In his appeal, Toti clarifies not only that there is no risk of repetition of the crimes because at the moment, after the European elections in which his party did not run, no short-term consultations are planned, but also that there would be no risk of tampering with the evidence. Judge Faggioni had the opposite opinion, according to which the risk of tampering with the evidence remains “in a current and concrete way” given that the investigations are still ongoing and that “Toti has maintained an evasive attitude”. Last Monday the Review Court rejected the request for release from prison for Paolo Emilio Signorini (the only one in prison) because the solutions identified for house arrest – a home in Genoa made available by a relative or in Aosta by his brother – did not appear to the judges to be sufficiently reassuring regarding the risk of tampering with evidence.