Genoa – The Genoa prosecutor’s office contests a new corruption hypothesis against entrepreneur Aldo Spinelli and former president of the Port Authority Paolo Emilio Signorini. Ten days before the arrests in the corruption investigation, which also involved the former president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti, the two had also gone to gamble at the casino in Saint Vincent (Aosta). The new registration emerges from the documents filed in view of the immediate trial that will begin in November for Toti and Spinelli as well as for Signorini in the event that he decides not to plea bargain.

In recent days, in fact, his lawyers Enrico and Mario Scopesi have initiated the first contacts with the prosecutors Federico Manotti and Luca Monteverde. In case of plea bargainingthe new charge would be counted in the calculation of the sentence. According to the prosecution, Spinelli would have paid for stays in luxury hotels and bets at the casino, as well as gifts for his girlfriend, to the then president of the port in exchange for favors for the concessions. Two of the last trips to the casino were on April 19, precisely in Valle d’Aosta, and then on April 26 in Monte Carlo. In the report, the Guardia di Finanza explains that Spinelli chose Saint Vincent after “the Monegasque gambling house had started to charge the costs of the stays, refusing to be included in the dedicated line of credit”.