The police started a major investigation in Rijswijk on the night from Saturday to Sunday after the discovery of a deceased woman and a seriously injured man. The woman’s body was found in a home. The man was found seriously injured in a park near the house. He was rushed to hospital.
Thomas Bosman
Latest update:
07:56
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Major #investigation #discovery #deceased #woman #injured #man #Rijswijk