Mindestens 16 Betriebe sollen dort überprüft werden. In der letzten Zeit habe es in dem Gebiet ein hohes Beschwerdeaufkommen gegeben, vor allem aufgrund zu hoher Lautstärke vor den Lokalen. Deshalb müsse das Ordnungsamt jetzt handeln. Die genauen Adressen werden vor dem Einsatz streng geheim gehalten, damit vorab nichts zu den Betreibern durchsickert. „Wenn sich das herumspricht, ist es immer schlecht. Dann ist plötzlich alles in Ordnung, wenn wir kommen“, sagt Jenisch.

„Da verliert man den Glauben in die Gastronomie“

Auch Ordnungsdezernentin Annette Rinn (FDP) und der Pressesprecher des Dezernats, Stefan von Wangenheim, sind bei dem Einsatz dabei. Rund drei Mal im Jahr finden Betriebskontrollen dieser Größe in Frankfurt statt. Die Beamten überprüfen, ob illegale Beschäftigungsverhältnisse vorliegen oder ob das Jugendschutzgesetz und Hygieneregeln eingehalten werden. „Sie glauben nicht, was wir in den vergangenen Jahren schon alles gefunden haben“, sagt von Wangenheim. „Da verliert man den Glauben in die Gastronomie.“ Einmal hätten die Beamten in einer Gastroküche vier Kilogramm Thunfisch neben einem Kühlschrank gefunden, der bereits gräulich schimmerte. Als der Betreiber gefragt wurde, was er damit vorhabe, habe er geantwortet: „Da gibt es noch Thunfisch-Carpaccio!“

In a bar, customs officials check the tobacco tins. Michael Braunschädel

City police officer Steffen Gransow is in charge of the operation. He also organizes the convoy drive through the city to Alt-Sachsenhausen. Shortly before the officers arrive in the main area, they split up: one team begins the check in Dreieichstrasse, the other makes its way through Große Rittergasse. The first stop here is a shisha bar. Many young women and men are sitting on wicker chairs outside the bar, some are smoking shisha hoses. “No one is allowed to leave the premises during the check,” says city police officer Gransow, watching the guests.

When the officers enter, the owner is visibly nervous. The IDs of several young women who look underage are checked. According to the Youth Protection Act, entering a bar like this is prohibited under the age of 18. “If they violate the law, the minors are handed over to their parents,” says Gransow. However, on this evening, all of the bar’s visitors are of legal age. Food inspector Manuel Klein also has little to complain about: “I’ve been doing this for 17 years,” says Klein. He knows the area well. “Compared to how it used to be, this place has improved 100 percent.”

The freezer compartment does not comply with hygiene regulations. Michael Braunschädel

A customs officer waves the operator over: he has found opened tobacco packets in the kitchen. Apparently, the tobacco is being distributed between different shisha pipes in the bar. However, only whole packets can be sold to customers, who then smoke them in their shisha pipes. “Otherwise it would be a violation of the small packaging requirement,” says the customs officer. The customer is breaking the tax stamp. “In a bar, cigarettes cannot be sold individually,” says city police officer Gransow. In addition, the operator has not followed the official order to install carbon monoxide detectors.

Later, the journey continues to Frankensteiner Strasse. Here, the officials impose harsher consequences in a bar. Food inspector Klein shines his flashlight over everything in the kitchen. He finds major hygiene deficiencies: there are holes in the ceiling; the walls and appliances are dirty. “The fridge is completely filthy,” says Klein. An employee replies that the fridge is cleaned every week, it just gets dirty quickly. Then he gives in: “OK, we’ll turn it off for today.” Klein replies: “No, you’re closing the whole place today!” The operator has about a week to clean everything. Then they’ll be inspected again.