Tapia-Coello: it’s their year. The Argentine and the Spanish, after having monopolized the first half of the season of the World Padel Tour (nine victories out of as many participations), also triumph in the Premier Padel: they are the Major of Rome. Once again nothing to do for the idol of the Italian public, Francisco Navarro: Paquito, like a year ago (against Lebron and Galan), stops in the final. The Sevillian, paired with Chingotto (in 2022 he was with Di Nenno), had dragged the Central on Saturday evening against Belasteguin and Yanguas. They fought in the final, but Coello and Tapia respected the underdogs: 7-5 7-6 the final result.

EVEN WOMEN — Thus ends the second edition of the Major at the Foro Italico: in 2022 Galan and Lebron had won, this year they were defeated in the quarterfinals by Belasteguin and Yanguas. A rich edition that brought enthusiasm to the Foro Italico: official figures speak of 25,000 tickets sold and 1.2 million euros in proceeds. A tournament that has evolved compared to the first edition, also thanks to the novelty given by the presence of women: the winners in the women’s draw were Triay and Ortega, the pair seeded number 2. The two Spanish players took the stellar final against compatriots Josemaria and Sanchez, top seeds: 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in almost three hours of play. See also Rome, Mou does not fear the "perfect storm": "The stadium never scores..."

THE STARS — Many stars present at the Foro Italico also on the last day. Francesco Totti, Daniele De Rossi (also present on Saturday) and Marco Materazzi found themselves next to each other, a triptych that brings to mind the 2006 World Cup. Totti was in the company of Noemi, for all three of them padel is a true passion . And for the men’s final, José Mourinho also appeared, by now a regular presence at the Forum after his appearance at the Internazionali d’Italia to watch Djokovic’s match against Etcheverry.

