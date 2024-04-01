For many years now we have been waiting for the arrival of an independent game, Hollow Knight: Silksong, which reportedly started as DLC for the 2018 release, but its ideas were ambitious enough for it to become a full experience. That same thing has made Team Cherry has not given much news about it, with only vague comments that it is close, and it seems that the wait of the followers is finally going to bear fruit.

Through the platform of Twitterit has been reported that the game already has its sales page on Microsoft, and when that happens for some games, it means that the launch should not be very close to becoming a fact, and that may indicate that its reveal will be at upcoming industry events. This may make some sense, since in the summer there is another edition of Summer Game Festivalideal celebration for the developers to finally announce the release date.

Hollow Knight: Silksong now has an Xbox Store page https://t.co/XK5QRy2W1Y listings already exist for eShop/PSN/Steam/GOG pic.twitter.com/bGRo7ayhxJ — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 1, 2024

Given this publication, people have believed that it is a joke of the April 1st by those who spread the news, but this is not the case, since if the user puts in their search engine Xbox the name of the game will appear. For its part, there is still no defined price, so it may possibly be released later. People have been keeping an eye on this title since it was announced quite some time ago, and it could be possible that just in this 2024 where there are almost no big releases is its moment to shine.

Here is a description of the first game:

Hollow Knight is an independent action-adventure video game developed by the Australian team Team Cherry. It was initially released in 2017 for Microsoft Windows, macOS, and Linux, and has subsequently been ported to several additional platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices. The game takes place in the fictional underground world of Hallownest, where players take on the role of an unnamed insect, known as the Knight, who explores a vast and mysterious kingdom full of dangers and secrets. The gameplay of “Hollow Knight” focuses on exploring an interconnected world, fighting varied and challenging enemies, solving puzzles, and improving character skills throughout the adventure. Hollow Knight is known for its visually stunning art style, featuring hand-drawn graphics and detailed, atmospheric character and setting design. The game's music, composed by Christopher Larkin, has also been widely praised for its evocative atmosphere and its ability to immerse the player in the game world.

For these moments Hollow Knight: Silksong is in development for PS4, Ps5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Day one will arrive for users of Game Pass.

Editor's note: Definitely, many of us are already eager to know more details about the game, especially the release date is what we are looking for. It could be that this same 2024 we will finally have it in stores.