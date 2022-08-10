Southwest of Bordeaux, approximately 40 kilometers of the road is closed to traffic in both directions. Many Dutch holidaymakers use the A63 to drive to and from the Basque Country.

The ANWB advises motorists to drive via Pau. The French-Spanish border crossing at Hendaye and Irun is open, let the organization know.

Thousands of fighters try to control the severe wildfire with the help of firefighting aircraft. Nearly twenty houses have burned down as a result of the forest and wildfires in the Gironde department. Also in a short time 6000 hectares of pine trees went up in flames. Meanwhile, the number of evacuees from the wooded area has risen to 6,000, French media report.

Firefighters speak of a ‘very unfavorable’ situation in the affected area near Bordeaux, which was already ravaged by a huge fire in Landiras last month. It is not only the drought, but also the wind that makes combating difficult. The authorities speak of a day with a ‘very high risk’. See also Motorsport Emma Kimiläinen crashes dramatically in the final moments of both Miami races

Elsewhere in France too, residents and holidaymakers have to leave areas where forest fires are raging.

The south of France is again fighting wildfires. Thousands of residents and holidaymakers have been evacuated as firefighters try to bring the blaze under control:

#Major #highway #Spain #closed #due #forest #fire